Top Kenyan athletes line up for Diamond League in Rome

Seven Kenyan athletes will line up Thursday night in the 3,000 metres steeplechase during the 4th leg of this season’s Diamond League meeting set for Rome, Italy.

Led by Barnabas Kipyego, who has a personal best time of 8 minutes, 09.13 seconds, the seven Kenyans will fight for top honours against 12 other athletes who include Osama Zoghlami of Italy, who has a personal best time of 8 minutes, 22.94 seconds.

The other Kenyans in the race are Lawrence Kipsang, Nicholas Bett and Abraham Kibiwot among others.

Another strong Kenyan field will be witnessed in the 5,000 metres which has Edward Zakayo, Bethwel Birgen, Paul Tanui and David Kiplangat.

It is expected to be a competitive 12 and half lap race with five Ethiopians led by Haile Bekele also in contention.

All Kenyan eyes are on Winny Chebet in the women 1500 metres as well as Ferguson Rotich in the men’s 800 metres.

After Rome, the next stop for the athletes is Oslo, Norway on 13th of this month while the 14 leg season ends in Brussels, Belgium on the 6th of September.