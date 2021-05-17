Top Kenyan referee feted in Russia

Top Kenyan referee cum judge Nelson Otieno was recognized for his exemplary officiating qualities in the just concluded Konstantin Korotkov Memorial Boxers’ Cup International in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Otieno who was making second appearance at the global event as a referee after doing so during the World Military Games in South Korea in 2015, joined a list of other international referees from Europe who officiated in the nine-day competition.

His last international assignment was during Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo in March.

“I take this opportunity to thank the almighty God for this wonderful achievement. Secondly my employer, the Kenya Defence Forces for the time to exhaust what I have come to love and like most. Special credit also goes to BFK Executive not forgetting the entire boxing family. I can’t forget my family for supporting me all in this venture” he noted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Otieno, one of the top referees in Africa, and a regular participant in the National Boxing League and other international championships said in the previous interview with one of the local media publications that he learnt the dynamics of the sport from Government spokesman Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna.

“My boxing refereeing journey started long time ago when Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna introduced me to the sport while he was heading the boxing military squad,” said Otieno.

Any hopes Kenya had of scooping gold medals in the Championship went up in smoke after Hit Squad captain Nick Okoth and Africa Zone 3 Championship gold medalist Elly Ajowi crushed out, with head coach Benjamin Musa saying the outcome was not what they expected.

“The outcome caught us by surprise given we were convinced Nick had dominated the first and third rounds of the bout. However, he slackened a little bit in the second round and gave his opponent an opportunity to come back into the fight.”

The team was using the tournament to shape up for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be held in Japan from July 23 to August 8.

Tell Us What You Think