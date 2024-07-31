Top ODM officials tender resignations ahead of cabinet vetting

The Orange and Democratic Movement (ODM) party has confirmed the resignation of its four top officials following their nominations to cabinet.

Through a statement, the opposition party said the four who were nominated by President William Ruto last week: Hassan Joho (Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) and John Mbadi (Treasury) were released in good faith to go serve the nation.

“The party has officially released its officials who were recently tapped by President William Ruto for national duty as cabinet secretaries. I confirm that I have received the resignations of Hon Mbadi as National Chairperson, Opiyo as Secretary for Political Affairs, Hon Wycliffe Opranya and Hassan Joho as Deputy Party leaders and Beatrice Askul Moe as Member of the Party Elections Committee,” said Edwin Sifuna, the Party’s SG.

Following the developments, ODM has appointed Junet Mohammed as the new Minority leader in the National Assembly, Millie Odhiambo Minority Whip, Caleb Amisi Chair Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Wilberforce Oundo as the new Vice Chair in the Public Investment Committee (PIC).

More to follow..