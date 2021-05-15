Top of the table clash ends in barren draw

Tusker held to a goalless draw by KCB in their BetKing Premier League round 17 fixture played on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Ruaraka grounds.

The first few minutes of the first half were rather cagey with both teams trying to outsmart each other to get the lead.

In the 35th minute, Tusker earned a free-kick after a foul from the KCB side, with Rodgers Aloro taking the shot that deflected off the impermeable KCB wall closing off the first half scores at 0-0

Upon resumption, Henry Meja made an attempt for goal in the 58th minute that bounced off his teammate maintaining the scores at 0-0

A free-kick was again awarded to Tusker in the 64th minute just outside the box that Rodgers Aloro struck, however, KCB goalkeeper Joseph Okoth was alert on goal tipping the ball over the bar.

KCB was down to ten men in the 67th minute after Curtis Wekesa was sent off after collecting his second yellow card

The Brewers almost clinched the lead goal in the 80th minute, through Chrispinus Onyango’s goal but the referee ruled it out as an offside, sealing the scores at 0-0.

Later on, in the same venue, AFC Leopards beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0.

Five minutes into the game, AFC Leopards won their first corner of the game which was successfully cleared by the Nzoia Sugar defense

In the 9th minute, a scramble ensued in the Nzoia box, which saw Nzoia Sugar’s Goalkeeper Benson Mangala react quickly to clear the danger.

Six minutes later, Austin Odhiambo dribbled past Nzoia’s defenders in an attempt for a goal that was saved by Mangala.

Nzoia almost nicked the lead in the 15th minute, however, AFC Leopards defense was alert and cleared the ball off the danger zone

In the 25th minute, Nzoia’s Cliff Kasuti was booked after bringing down Fabrice Mugheni. Caleb Olilo finally found the elusive lead goal for AFC Leopards after capitalizing on a neat flick from Elvis Rupia. This closed the first half scores at 1-0

After the breather, Hillary Simiyu almost equalized for Nzoia Sugar in the 47th minute but the shot went over the bar. In the 64th minute, Nzoia Sugar earned a free-kick after a foul from Isaac Kipyegon but they maintained the scores at 1-0 after failing to convert it to a goal.

Both Austin Odhiambo and Captain Isaac Kipyegon got booked in quick succession, two minutes before stoppage time.

The sound of the whistle signified the end of the game, sealing off the scores at 1-0.

