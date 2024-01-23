Top security officers in Narok transferred

Riko Ngare is the new Narok County Police Commander, succeeding Kizito Mutoro, who has since been transferred to the Kenya Railways police unit.

Mutoro, who once served as the Late President Mwai Kibaki’s personal bodyguard, has served in Narok since 2019, when he was first deployed to the region.

The outgoing police commander will be remembered for ensuring enhanced security in the county, especially in the Nkararo area, Trans Mara West Sub County, where residents had been fighting over land boundaries.

He also spearheaded smooth eviction of thousands of squatters from gazetted forest land in Olokurto, Sasimwani and Kirampa areas in 2023.

At the same time, the County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Mwenda Ethaiba, who has also served in the area since 2019, has been moved to Kericho County in the same capacity, swapping places with Peter Kieti.

Others transferred include all Officers Commanding Ololunga, Narosura, Narok Town, Nairegie Enkare, Suswa and Entasekerra police stations in the area.

The transfer of the senior county security officers comes in the wake of the recent murder of a 29-year-old surveyor, Daniel Nkamasia, who was killed as he opened the door to his homestead in Narok town about two weeks ago.