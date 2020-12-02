Torome hails NEPAD/APRM Review’s transformative agenda

Planning principal secretary Saitoti Torome has underscored the importance of the NEPAD/APRM Country Review Report in enhancing service delivery.

Speaking during the dissemination of Second NEPAD/APRM Country Review Report Secretariat that bought together stakeholders including County Government officials, National Government Administrative Officers and different interest groups, Torome said the State Department for Planning will continue lending the Secretariat all the necessary support to ensure that the President’s governance agenda, in the context of the APRM, is fully achieved.

“The Mechanism not only plays the critical role of monitoring implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but it also tracks implementation of the governance components Kenya’s Vision 2030” said Torome.

To further underscore government’s commitment to the APRM process, Torome said it was instructive that during the public launch of the Country Review Report, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Kenya will be submitting to a targeted review before the end of his term in office.

The NEPAD/APRM Kenya Secretariat kicked off dissemination of the Second Country Review Report across 46 counties which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2019 on 18th November, 2020.

The Second Country Review Report was borne out of an extensive review process under the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The Mechanism is a voluntary Governance “Self-Assessment” by African countries, which was agreed upon by African Union (AU) and adopted in 2003. To date thirty-eight countries have acceded to the mechanism. Kenya acceded to the APRM in March 2003 and became the first member state to successfully undergo a second peer review, during the AU APR summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January, 2017.

In January 2015, President Kenyatta was elected the Vice-Chairperson of the Forum for Heads of State and Government participating in APRM and subsequently became the chairperson in June 2015, a position he held till January 2018.