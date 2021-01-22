TOTAL CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations draw to be conducted next week

The draw for the TOTAL CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, to be held in Mauritania in 2021, shall be conducted next week Monday, January 25th 2021, at Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

This is according to an official communique from CAF, who said the draw procedure will be sent in due course.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited media access. The draw will be live on CAF platforms. The draw will start at 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT),” it further stated.

12 teams have qualified for the final tournament namely; Mauritania (the host), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gambia, Ghana, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

