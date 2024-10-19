Tottenham blows away Westham as Kudus is sent off

A spectacular second half-display saw Tottenham run out dominant Premier League winners over local rivals West Ham in north London.

Hammers winger Mohammed Kudus turned in the opening goal of the game from a Jarrod Bowen cross in the 18th minute having missed a similar chance moments earlier.

Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski got Spurs a deserved equaliser which squeezed in after hitting both posts in the 36th minute.

But with Spurs already dominant in the first half, they took their game to another level after the interval as James Maddison was substituted for Pape Matar Sarr.

They scored just seven minutes later as Yves Bissouma arrived to finish Destiny Udogie’s cutback to put Spurs ahead.

Son Heung-min, who had been pulling the strings for the other goals, then saw his shot saved by Alphonse Areola but his parry deflected off Jean-Clair Todibo and into the goal.

The Korean scored five minutes later by tucking in a finish after the Hammers failed to clear a loose ball, but then hit the post with a similar chance as West Ham turned over possession straight after the resulting kick-off.

Remarkably, Kudus was sent off after pushing both Sarr and Micky van de Ven in the face, following an intervention from VAR Christopher Kavanagh.

The result was what Spurs’ impressive attacking play deserved and their second-half display helps to exorcise demons after the club squandered a 2-0 lead at Brighton before the international break.

They lost that match 3-2 at Amex Stadium – leading Ange Postecoglou to describe the display at his “worst defeat” since becoming Spurs manager last summer.