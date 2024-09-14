Tough run for Kenya at FIBA 3X3 U23 World Cup

The Kenya Men’s and Women’s teams bowed out of the ongoing FIBA 3X3 U23 world Cup after registering sets of mixed results in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The men’s team despite wining one match after seeing off Chile 16-11 could not replicate the form in its subsequent group D matches losing to Latvia 12-21, 10-21 against USA and 15-20 to Lithuania.

The results wasn’t enough to help team Kenya coached by Tony Ochieng to the knock out phase.The squad was captained by Ulinzi Warriors power forward Elisha Odhiambo and also consisted Dennis Koja, Jackson Waweru and David Gichoi.

Meanwhile the Kenya ladies team under the guidance of head coach Eunice Ouma and composed of Mary Lisa Omondi,Barbra Achieng,Judith Omedi and Emily Bosibori lost all their group matches.

Kenya began the championship with a 21-4 defeat to Poland then fell 5-21 to hosts Mongolia.Their efforts to bounce back on the second day failed to materialize losing 21-11 to Israel and 21-8 against Germany.

The quarter finals,semi finals and the final matches are scheduled Sunday.