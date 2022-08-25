Liverpool and Rangers will meet in the Champions League group stage, while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is set to face his old club Borussia Dortmund.

Scottish champions Celtic are in the same group as holders Real Madrid and Chelsea face AC Milan.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who are making their group stage debut, are in the same group as Tottenham.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan have been drawn in the same group.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen

Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Matches will take place between 6 September and 2 November.

This season’s Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.