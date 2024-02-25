Tough weekend for Swamibapa,Sclps as NPCA T20 enters crucial stage

The marked the end of the league segment of Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division Twenty20 season as the top four went into deciding fixtures.

The stakes are very high as fans are looking forward to high octane matches across various venues.

Apart from Stray Lions A, who are guaranteed to qualify as the group leaders, the other three (3) slots are up for grabs today between SCLPS YL “A”, Kanbis “A”, Swamibapa “A” and Ruaraka “A”!

NPCA Secretary Narendra Patel aka NK predicted tough outing. “Usually, when the league format reaches its crescendo, teams are always determined to outdo each other. The scramble for top four positions should definitely add the much-needed zest to this weekend’s fixtures.”

This season has been very competitive so far, that till the last round, the qualification is still wide open.

The Super Division has seven matches on the cards, four on Saturday and three on Sunday. Saturday’s match between Nairobi Gymkhana and Obuya Cricket Academy has been moved from Gymkhana to Lenana grounds.

Last weekend, leaders Stray Lions A consolidated their position at the summit of with a 7- wickets win over Obuya Cricket Academy A at Nairobi Jaffery’s.

Stray Lions are the only unbeaten side in the Super Division after stretching their tally to 24points from six matches.

Their win guaranteed them a top place in the top four, but the other three positions will have to be determined by this weekend’s fixtures.

Kanbis, Swami and Cutchi Leva are all but guaranteed slots in the top four but who makes the top two is what will be known on Saturday. Ruaraka still has a mathematical chance to qualify depending on the other results, so it’s a wait and see situation.

Leaders Stray Lions A are home and dry but will be looking to end the league on a high with a match against champions Swamibapa A on Saturday at Nairobi Jaffrey’s.

The champions are definitely going to have a tough time when they face an in-form Stray Lions A as they look to ensure qualification to the knockout stage. Stray Lions bowling attack led by Gerrald and Aarnav Patel have been very impressive so far.

Rushab Patel, the captain of Swamibapa has been in good form of late and will have to be at his very best to give his team a chance of victory.

Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) are the dark horses of the T20 season and are determined to go the distance this year. SCLPS YL A caused the biggest upset of the Twenty 20 so far when they handed Ruaraka A defeat by 4 wickets at the latter’s back yard.

Cutchi Leva’s big win against the Thika Road troops means that the Nairobi West based team moves from joint second to second spot with 20 points from six outings.

Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit for Cutchi Leva who play Kanbis A. Kanbis A, led by their captain Dhiren Gondaria will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Swamibapa last week to ensure qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Cutchi Leva will certainly be out to test the resilience of Kanbis, boasting the services of Darsh Panchani, Manish Kerai and Ravi Rabadia (wk) in their top order.

Division Two will feature 13 matches on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Wolves B will face off with Ngara B at the latter’s backyard whilst Swamibapa Development play Sikh Union Development at Jamhuri.