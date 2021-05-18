Hotels target regional meetings to aid tourism sector recovery

Kenya’s tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders are targeting the East Africa Community market for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market to jumpstart the sector badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry targets an estimated 29 million middle class people in the region for MICE which has been clamped down as a result of social distancing measures.

Kenya Coast Tourism Working Group Chairman Hasnain Noorani said players in the sector are working on a new pricing model as existing packages seen as too expensive for the target group which forms 22.6% of the region’s employed population according to a recent report by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“We are working together with players in the local tourism and hospitality industry to develop offers that will attract regional and domestic tourists as well, as we try to help the sector recover,” said Noorani.

Noorani who also doubles as Managing Director for PrideInn Hotels said the tourism industry is confident the strategy will reap benefits before tourists from the international markets begin to arrive when Corona virus pandemic subsides globally.

“At PrideInn hotels for instant, we are having continuous product innovation, favorable pricing for the domestic market products, digitization of the MICE sector and gaining the trust of travelers through prioritizing their health and campaigns to re-assure the world that Kenya is safe,” Hasnain stated.

As with the majority of COVID-19-related adaptations, it remains to be seen whether changes in the MICE segment will remain once the health threat has subsided.

“A swift pivot to online platforms can virtually bridge some of the interactive gaps caused by restrictions on mass congregations, and should therefore help to soften the blow of COVID-19 on the MICE segment,” said Hasnain.

Amid global travel restrictions, social-distancing protocols and prohibitions on mass gatherings, the world’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment has been forced to adapt to the pandemic, with some events shifting online and others being deferred.

Before the outbreak of the virus and the subsequent introduction of travel restrictions and social-distancing guidelines the MICE segment presented a promising growth avenue for emerging markets seeking to diversify their tourism offering.