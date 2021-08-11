Kenya Tourism Board , KTB, will continue identifying areas of collaboration with Kenyan athletes to promote the country as a tourism destination.

KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier who also congratulated Kenyan athletes for their outstanding performance in the just concluded Tokyo Japan Olympics said athletes have continued to positively profile the country.

“Athletes are our destination ambassadors and KTB will be working on a long-term collaborative strategy with athletes to position Kenya as a preferred tourist and investment destination” remarked KTB CEO in a statement.

The KTB CEO said she was chuffed by Kenya’s performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games that saw the country finish the games 19th overall and first in Africa with a total of four gold medals,4silver and 2 bronze medals.

“Once again our athletes have proven to be our best ambassadors by ensuring our flag flies high during the Olympics. It was such a proud moment to hear our National Anthem being played over and over at the Olympic stadium with our flag being hoisted high. As KTB Board we are so proud of our athletes and congratulate them on their achievements,”said Radier.

She promised the board will continue working with the athletes in an attempt to pitch for the country as a preferred destination for investment and tourism.

KTB has previously worked with Kenyan athletes and last year they signed up world marathon record holder and recently crowned Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge as magical Kenya brand ambassador and worked with a host of marathon athletes in an attempt to shore up interest in the country’s domestic tourism.

Dr. Radier said the upcoming World Athletics U20 Championship to be held in Kenya is yet another opportunity for Kenya to showcase her athletic prowess to the globe.

The championship will be held at MISC, Kasarani Nairobi August 17th-22nd 2021.

Kenya will be represented by a total of 43 athletes at the six day championship with Kenya seeking to retain the title it won at the previous edition of the championship in Tampere, Finland three years ago.