Tourism boost as ship docks with over 800 passengers at Mombasa Port

Tourism sector at the coast received a major boost as a cruise ship MV Bollete carrying 859 tourists docked at the port of Mombasa Thursday morning.

This is the sixth cruise ship to dock at the port of Mombasa this and the last one this season .

A section of the tourists embarked on various travel expeditions with some heading to Shimba Hills, Tsavo, Diani and others choosing to explore Mombasa city.

Addressing the media after receiving the tourists at the Kenya Ports Authority Cruise terminal in Mombasa, the Kenya Tourism Board Acting CEO John Chirchir said that this presents an opportunity for the six coastal counties to work together to capitalize on the cruise ship tourism sector.

“We are seeing an opportunity for the Jumuia ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP) working together to tap into the business of cruise tourism,” said Chirchir.

Chirchir said that KTB is working round the clock to revive cruise tourism in Kenya hinting that campaigns were going on to attract more vessels to Kenya.

“There is a lot of marketing going on and we expect to receive about 13 ships by April next year,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the KPA managing director Captain William Ruto, the KPA General Manager Cargo Operations Dr. Sudi Mwasinago said that the port plays a pivotal role in reviving the cruise ship business in Kenya.

Mwasinago said that KPA is at the center of the business and the port plays an interface role between land and sea for the vessels.

“Our role is to support and facilitate this type of business because it is good for the port because we are gaining through the charges. The county, the country is gaining and the economy is getting boosted,” said Mwasinago.

He said that what cruises are doing to the port is invaluable adding that for the last one year, the port received six cruise ships as they expect more next year.

Mombasa county trade, tourism and culture executive Mohammed Osman hailed the coming of the vessel as a mark of confidence that Mombasa remains the preferred tourist destination for both local and international tourists.

The city is flocking with tourists during this festive season with thousands thronging beaches and other tourist sites within the city.

The refurbished Mama Ngina Waterfront Park is currently playing host to the Mombasa International Festival that began on Christmas Day and will go all the way to December 31.

“The Mombasa County Government will continue working closely with KPA and other stakeholders in the tourism industry to ensure that we revamp our city as the number one leading tourist destination in Kenya,” said Osman.

MV Bolette, belonging to Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines docked at the Port Cruise Terminal from Port Victoria in the Seychelles with passengers of mixed nationalities and 1000 crew will leave for Zanzibar Zanzibar after an overnight stay in Mombasa to continue with its Indian Ocean voyage.