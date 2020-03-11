Tourism CS asks embassies to stop giving travel advisories on Kenya

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has asked embassies to stop giving travel Advisories to its citizens, against visiting Kenya over the Coronavirus perception.

The CS said the Ministry of Health is fully prepared to handle any case of the COVID-19 virus.

” Embassies should stop giving Travel Advisories to its citizens, aganist visiting Kenya based on perception. The Ministry of Health is fully prepared to handle any case of the COVID-19, but as of now we have none and the government is working hard to keep it that way.” Said the CS

Balala made the remarks Wednesday morning during a consultative meeting with the Nairobi Tourism stakeholders on the impact of the COVID – 19 on Kenya’s Travel and Hospitality industry.

He said the government’s priority is making sure that Kenya does not record any Coronavirus case.

” Again, as Kenya’s tourism stakeholders, we need to seriously create affordable and attractive travel packages and rates for our Domestic and Regional tourism markets, amid the Coronavirus global outbreak.” He added.

The CS stated that travelers from all Kenya’s source markets will be screened before departure and on Arrival, at all border points.

Kenya has so far not recorded any positive case of COVID 19.

