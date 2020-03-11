Tourism CS asks embassies to stop giving travel advisories on Kenya

Written By: Micheal Njuguna
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has asked embassies to stop giving travel Advisories to its citizens, against visiting Kenya over the Coronavirus perception.

The CS said the Ministry of Health is fully prepared to handle any case of the COVID-19 virus.

Balala made the remarks Wednesday morning during a consultative meeting with the Nairobi Tourism stakeholders on the impact of the COVID – 19 on Kenya’s Travel and Hospitality industry.

He said the government’s priority is making sure that Kenya does not record any Coronavirus case.

” The government is taking the Coronavirus virus outbreak very seriously. Our priority is making sure that Kenya doesn’t record any case. Travelers from all our source markets will be screened before Departure and screened on Arrival, at all border points.” He said.

” Again, as Kenya’s tourism stakeholders, we need to seriously create affordable and attractive travel packages and rates for our Domestic and Regional tourism markets, amid the Coronavirus global outbreak.” He added.

The CS stated that travelers from all Kenya’s source markets will be screened before departure and on Arrival, at all border points.

Balala at the same time called on Kenya’s tourism stakeholders to create affordable and attractive travel packages and rates for our Domestic and Regional tourism markets, amid the Coronavirus global outbreak.

Kenya has so far not recorded any positive case of COVID 19.

