Tourism doesn’t just boost economies, it fosters peace and equity

With anti-tourism protests erupting in major cities around the world, including Barcelona, Venice, and Athens, it would be all too easy to believe that tourism has become an area of contestation rather than an economic force for good.

Dig into the complaints of the protestors – including a reduction in affordable housing, anti-social behaviour, and poorly regulated labour markets, and that belief could become even more entrenched.

But as vocal as anti-tourism protests have been, particularly in Europe, there is still overwhelming evidence to show that the sector remains a net positive. Not only does it provide economic benefits, but it can actually foster peace and equity.

In order for that to happen, however, players within the hospitality sector must play their part too. A key component of that is ensuring that they’re putting out the right kind of messaging to the right audiences.

Fostering peace

A research report compiled by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) for the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), for example, found a correlation between peace and tourism. According to the report, the strongest links are between sustainable tourism and what it labels Positive Peace (a concept which can broadly be defined as the societal structures, attitudes, and institutions which create and sustain peace within societies).

For an example of how sustainable tourism can promote positive peace, it’s worth looking at a country like Rwanda. As Vision of Humanity points out, government efforts to clear landmines, conserve wildlife, and promote gorilla trekking have helped it build a tourism industry. That, in turn, means that visitors to the country come away with a completely different view of Rwanda and Rwandans.

Not only does this kind of sustainable tourism encourage people to be more tolerant of others, it also incentivises governments to be more welcoming of international visitors. Additionally, it can result in improved information flows both within a country and across borders. It may even aid cross-border relations with neighbouring countries as they see the benefits and take similar approaches themselves.

Promoting equity

Properly implemented tourism programmes can also improve equity within countries. Job creation and economic opportunities are probably the most obvious ways they can do so, but tourism promotes equity in other ways too.

Increased tourism revenue can, for example, lead to better infrastructure, such as roads, public transportation, and amenities that benefit the entire community. It can also incentivise the preservation of local cultural heritage, which can strengthen community identity and pride.

Tourism can also provide opportunities for young people and women that they might not otherwise have. The same is true for indigenous communities, who will be better placed to preserve their traditions and generate income through cultural tourism initiatives.

Messaging matters

As important as tourism can be for fostering peace and equity, it cannot do so without effective communication and messaging.

“Whether you’re looking to grow tourism numbers or manage relations in an established tourism market, communication is essential,” says Rachel Irvine, CEO of creative communications firm Irvine Partners, which has represented numerous tourism and hospitality groups including Mariott, Raddisson, and BON Hotels. “But it’s especially important if you’re looking to build the kind of tourist environment that fosters peace and justice.”

As she points out, the kind of communication required from stakeholders is multi-faceted.

“Tourism stakeholders looking to take this approach can’t just afford to market to their ideal customer base and hope for the best,” she says.

“That just screams the kind of exclusionary tourism that ultimately creates societal problems. Instead, tourism stakeholders must communicate effectively and transparently with local communities. In doing so, they must remember that communication is a two-way exercise and establishing feedback from locals can help identify areas for improvement and address any negative impacts of tourism.”

Communication, she points out, can also be effective in educating visitors about how they can move through tourism destinations in ways that are sensitive to locals.

“Most destinations won’t have to go as far as Amsterdam’s “stay away” campaign,” Irvine says, “but by recognising that they are the conduit between visitors and locals and communicating as such, they can play an important role in ensuring that hospitality continues to be viewed as a net positive.”

Find the right messenger

Of course, striking that balance isn’t always easy, but as Irvine points out, it can be made a lot easier by ensuring that you have the right communications partners onboard.

“A seasoned communication partner with local knowledge and expertise will go a long way to ensuring that you’re viewed as the kind of tourism stakeholder that encourages and helps foster peace and equity,” she says. “Moreover, they’ll be able to help ensure you communicate that intent with actions as well as words.”