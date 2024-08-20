Tourism earnings in first half of the year hits Ksh 142B

Kenya has reported tourism earnings of Ksh 142.5 billion in the first six months of this year, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has said.

The increase in revenue was driven by higher number of international visitors during the year to June.

According to KRB Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei, the number of international visitors increased by 21.3pc to 1,027,630 from 847,810 visitors reported over the same period last year.

The rise in number also boosted bed nights which increased by 10pc to 2.25 million from 2.06 million in the corresponding period last year.

KTB expects its marketing activities such as Tembea Kenya to further enhance arrivals and revenue by end of this year.

In a year to December last year, Kenya received a total of 1.95 million international visitors which rose by 31.5pc when compared to 2022.

Revenue on the other hand increased by 31.5pc to hit an all time high of Ksh 352.5 billion.