Tourism Fund targets Ksh 8B from key levy in five years

The Tourism Fund is banking on the continued tourism recovery to collect at least Ksh 8.05 billion within the next five years.

The fund which is mandated to collect a 2pc tourism levy from all regulated hotels, restaurants and other tourism activities in the country currently collects Ksh 4.9 billion.

Speaking during the unveiling of the launch of the Tourism Fund Strategic Plan 2024-2025 and Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the plan will help address challenges facing the sector including lack of skilled personnel and standardization in the sector.

“One of the core focus areas of the plan is the financing of tourism sector development. This is crucial. We must ensure that the funds mobilized are efficiently utilized, not only for the maintenance of our infrastructure but for the diversification of tourism products to meet the changing needs of both domestic and international tourists,” said Miano.

Through the Tourism Revolving Fund launched alongside the plan, Miano said the government targets to ensure affordable and sustainable finance is extended to players in the sector to support training of additional personnel and standardize services in the industry.

“Our hospitality is one of the pivotal point in the tourism sector. But with this fund, we will ensure that we have the proper training and the proper capacity building. We also want to standardize the service you get in this country so if you go to a hotel in Nyamira, you get the same standards you get in Nairobi,” she added.

During the five year period, TF targets to train at 18,000 workers and managers and mobilize additional Ksh 3.4 billion through various partnerships and ensure the funds are directed towards projects that have the greatest impact on sustainable tourism development.

“By enhancing the skills and competencies of those working within tourism levy-paying establishments, we can raise the standard of our service offerings and enhance Kenya’s global competitiveness as a tourist destination,” added Samson Some, Tourism Fund Board of Trustees Chairman.

Kenya’s tourism arrivals have been on a gradual recovery with a recovery rate of 95.24pc last year when compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

In a year to December 2023, Kenya attracted 1.95 million visitors as the sector earnings grew by 31.5pc to Ksh 352.5 billion.

During the year, a total of 7,758 students were trained when compare to 835 in 2022.