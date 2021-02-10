Tourism Fund to train hoteliers in a bid to boost tourism

The Tourism Fund has commenced training of hoteliers and other stakeholders in the tourism sector on best practices to attract tourists.

Tourism Fund Board of Trustees Chairman Alphonse Kioko said that his organisation has partnered with Kenya Utalii College to offer quality training to hoteliers and tour companies on ways to improve on standards for tourism.

“The training will enhance standards of hospitality in the Country and ensure tourists get value for money when they visit,” Kioko said.

Speaking in Nanyuki when he met hoteliers and stakeholders in the tourism sector from Laikipia County, the Tourism Fund Chairman said it is important that basic knowledge of health and services is upheld in the sector.

Kioko further said that the aim of the training is to ensure that local and international tourists will make Kenya their preferred destination globally.

The Tourism Board chair further added that the hoteliers would also be trained on bookkeeping to help them to properly manage their day to day operations and accounts.

At the same time, Kioko called on players in the tourism sector to ensure compliance in remitting the two percent levy to the Fund as the proceeds are used by the Government to market tourist destinations across the country.

However, a section of hoteliers called for accountability saying the two per cent levy must be utilised in a way that supports their businesses.

Gilbert Mutembei, the proprietor of Beisa hotel in Nanyuki town said the hospitality industry is suffering due to the many levies and charges from the National and County Governments.