Tourism high season sees hotels absorb additional workforce

Hotels have taken in additional workforce as the tourism and hospitality industry record increase in bookings going into the holiday season.

Hotels Survey by the Central Bank of Kenya Monetary Policy Committee indicate that employment levels in the sector improves from 68% in September to 78% in November compared to pre-COVID period.

According to the survey, hotels in Nairobi took more employees who were previously let go as a result of the pandemic, outpacing the rest of the country with the rate of active employees rising to 86% while those in the rest of the country stood at 77%.

“This indicates increased demand for hotel services leading to recalling of the suspended and/or hiring of new workers. For the first time since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, the levels of employments in Nairobi exceeded that of the rest of the country reflecting the positive impact of lifting of curfew on the sector,” said CBK in the survey.

Average bookings for November rose to 39%, up from 19% in September as Mombasa

hotels reported the highest levels of bookings from November through February at 70%, 75% and 30% respectively.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in March last year saw employment in the sector plunge to 37% in May last year, mid lockdowns and local and international travel restrictions.

However, the industry has continued to witnesses respite with continuous easing of strict covid measures.

All the hotels surveyed which were operating pre-covid have also indicated that they are fully back in business, an improvement when compared to 96% which were operational in September.

“This followed reopening of some hotels that had previously been closed. However, some high-end hotels were yet to reopen to-date for various reasons. Nevertheless, respondents reported concerns and risks related to a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections arising from the rising cases of infections in some countries in Europe,” said CBK.

With increased booking during the period, on average, bed occupancy improved from 38% in September to 52% in November.

Nonetheless, there was a slight decline in bed occupancy in November from the levels reported in October particularly in Mombasa and Nairobi Hotels on account of increased demand for hotel during the school holidays in the first week of October. This was further boosted by the lifting of curfew and restrictions on public gathering, CBK stated.

With the government plan to vaccinate 10 million people by end of the years, on average, 25% of hotels expect to resume normal levels of operations by end of 2021.

On the other hand, 25% of respondent hotels were uncertain or didn’t know when their businesses would return to pre-COVID-19 levels, down from the 28% recorded in September.

“Respondents attributed the continued uncertainty to rising cases of infections in Europe that could spread to the country with possibilities of enhanced restrictions. While COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing in Kenya, about 7% indicated it as the pre-condition for returning to normal operations.”