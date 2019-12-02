Tourism industry missing out due to lack of product diversification

Kenya’s tourism industry is missing out due to lack of product diversification.

The industry has been stuck with the traditional beach and safari concept despite the modern travellers demanding for more.

Tourism and Wildlife Principal Secretary Joe Okudo has said the government has set up the Tourism promotion Fund to support investors develop and market new products.

Kenya received 2.1 million visitors last year, which is way below her current potential according to industry players.

Historically, Kenya is predominantly a nature-based tourism destination with wildlife and beaches contributing close to 90 per cent of the total industry earnings.

This means that tourism is mostly concentrated around the coastal and the southern part of the country.

Other forms of tourism revolve around cultural tourism and MICE business.

The emergence and growth of MICE tourism have shifted the perceptions of tourism marketing globally.

Kenya is now rated among the top three MICE destinations on the African continent.

The Tourism Promotion Fund provides resources to support the development, marketing and branding of the tourism sector.

In the current financial year ending June 2020, National Treasury is expected to disburse 250 million shillings to support the fund.

Okudo is further urging tourism investors to increase efficiency and develop more innovative products that embrace local communities to ensure sustainability for the industry.

The PS addressed industry stakeholders during the annual Kenya Tourism Federation Tourism Networking Gala.