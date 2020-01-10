Tourism industry rakes in over Ksh 163B in 2019

Arrivals were further boosted by increase of tourists from France and Rwanda
Kenya’s tourism industry has raked in 163.6 billion shillings in 2019, rising 3.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala attributes growth to an increase in international arrivals which grew 1.16 during the period.

Arrivals were further boosted by increase of tourists from France and Rwanda. Speaking during the release of the Tourism Sector Performance Report CS Balala noted that Kenya Airways remains the biggest challenge ahead in 2020.

Arrivals through JKIA also rose by 6.07 percent during the year under review.

