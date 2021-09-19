Tourism sector welcomes Kenya’s removal from Red list Countries

Tourism stakeholders in Kilifi county have hailed the move by the UK Government to remove Kenya from the Red List Countries.

With the removal, international travel is expected to pick up with the stakeholders saying the gesture will revitalize the tourism sector as the high season approaches.

Speaking in Malindi where they took part in the World, Coastal Ocean clean-up day, they said the decision will open the sector which has suffered huge losses due to COVID-19.

Association of Women in Tourism Coast region Chairperson Kate Mwikali said they have been doing monthly cleanups to keep the resort town and beaches clean and are ready to receive international tourists.

“We are very happy to have been removed from the red list countries because that restores confidence in the travelers,” she said.

Mwikali said the move will also open up the aviation industry which was also affected by the pandemic.

She said travelling will now be cheaper as tourists from red list Countries will not have to quarantine for 10 days which was mandatory.

“We are optimistic that domestic, international, and regional tourism is going to be open, we hope more people are going to be vaccinated to get the threshold of at least 80 percent,” she said.

Judith Mwamidi a director of Kilimandogo residence a tourism resort in Malindi welcomed the gesture saying they are currently expecting more foreign tourists to tour the Coastal town.