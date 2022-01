Kenya registered a 53.3 percent increase in international tourist arrivals in 2021 to 870,465 who earned the country 146 billion shillings, compared to 88 billion shillings earned in 2020. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala hopes the easing of travel restrictions in most countries as well as new tourist source markets such as Mexico, Israel and Iran would help net Kenya 1 million international tourist arrivals this year.

