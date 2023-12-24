Tourism stakeholders call for enhanced security during festive season

Tourism stakeholders in Magarini Sub County of Kilifi County have called on the government to beef up security along the beaches and around tourist establishments during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Led by Magarini Member of County Assembly Paul Charo and his Gongoni Counterpart Stephen Baya Mwaro, the stakeholders said the area was experiencing a surge in the number of local and international tourists hence the need for the security apparatus to be alert.

They were speaking during the opening of Junas Beach Restaurant, a community-owned beach tourist establishment situated in Mambrui area of Magarini Ward Saturday.

The stakeholders also called on the national government and the Kilifi County administration to avail rescue equipment and teams at the beaches to rescue visitors who encounter difficulties as they swim in the Indian Ocean.

“We want to have high quality tourism in this area so that our young people can get jobs in Magarini and boost this area’s economy,” Charo said, adding that tourists will be confident to visit the area if they are assured of their security.

Baya called for intensified security patrols along the beaches so that tourists can feel safe as they enjoy themselves during the holidays.

Their sentiments were echoed by the proprietor of the restaurant, Julius Mweni, who said the availability of security personnel would relieve young men that have dedicated themselves to clean the beaches from the burden of having to provide security to the visitors.