Tourism stakeholders call on govt to relax some COVID-19 guidelines

Tourism stakeholders in Watamu, Kilifi County are calling on the government to relax some of the COVID-19 guidelines to help the industry recover faster from the effects of the global health crisis.

The tourism industry players consisting of hotel owners, bars and restaurants operators say clients are shying away from exploring various destinations due to the current limitations.

Damien Davies the General Manager Turtle Bay Resort in Watamu while expressing optimism of the industry will recover following over five months closure due to COVID-19 pandemic said there is need to shift focus to making domestic tourism more alluring.

Davies said one of the biggest challenges after opening was the ban on alcohol in resorts for people who need to relax and enjoy their holidays.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



As Davis lamented, he urged government to consider relaxing the alcohol directive as they will enforce the necessary measures to maintain social distance.

James Wasonga Ochieng the proprietor of Car Wash Restaurant said the last four months have been challenging in Watamu because the town relies heavily on tourism.

Since the pandemic began he said there are no visitors which has affected business badly to an extent that there are no sales.

Ochieng also said the government ban of sale of alcohol had adversely affected his business since most of his clients were people who usually accompany meals with alcoholic drinks.

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on the tourism sector which has resulted in the closure of hotels and other tourist-related businesses at a time when the sector was supposed to enjoy brisk business.

Mombasa and other coastal tourist areas are the preferred holiday destinations for many Kenyans and foreign visitors, especially during the August Holiday.

Some of the hotels have since had to diversify in their services in order to follow the set guidelines by the Ministry of Health.

Heritage Hotel Group Operations Director Wasike Wasike said they are delighted to open their hotels saying they have conformed with all health regulations to curb the spread of covid-19 to both their guests and staff.

Wasike said have had to introduced a QR code digital menu during breakfast, lunch and dinner to minimize personal contacts.

The hotelier said this is the new normal ‘contactless dining’ that they have introduced to ensure the safety of their staff and guests.

To cushion the sector from the adverse effects of covid-19, the government allocated Sh2 billion to support the renovations of tourism facilities and the restructuring of business operations by actors in the industry.

The financial support is channelled through the Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) to provide soft loans to hotels and related establishments.