Tourism stakeholders concerned over continued political tension

Tourism industry players have warned that the continued political tension in the country has the potential of dismantling gains made in reviving the multibillion-shilling sector.

They noted that after months of enduring negative effects of the pandemic, the current political tension risks sliding them out of business for a second time.

Lake Nakuru Lodge Marketing Director Joseph Muya said the sector being a long-term investment, tourists normally make their bookings months or years ahead of their visit.

He however revealed that there has been a decline in bookings after a number of countries in the international market started issuing travel advisories.

He added; “Online bookings are still unpredictable, we have become a hand to mouth business of late whatever we get we move on since you cannot be sure.”

According to Muya, Kenyans had also become wary on whether post elections the country would be safe saying most people prefer not to spend blindly, which in turn will negatively affect the industry.

With Nakuru being a political hotbed, Muya stated that the county was also among the fastest growing tourism destinations saying any form of violence will roll back the gains.

Muya has rallied for the formulation of a law that will compel politicians who incite violence and encourage vandalism of properties to pay damages to affected investors.

He said once a leader has been indicted in such an offence, they should be required in law to also pay for any potential loss of investment and job opportunities any business would have.

He further said the government needs to engage foreign missions of the United States and the United Kingdom who have given an advisory to visiting citizens.

During the pandemic, he said the industry laid off a number of workers in the sector due to poor revenues adding that the current temperatures will see more being laid off.

According to him, loss of employment is a contributing factor especially to the youths who have of late recorded high numbers of suicide due to lack of jobs.