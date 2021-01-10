Tourist crew rescued as a bus plunges into the Indian ocean

A bus belonging to Pollman’s Tours company plunged into the Indian ocean at the Likoni Ferry crossing Sunday morning. The bus is said to have been travelling from South Coast to Mombasa Island when it suddenly fell into the deep waters at around 9am.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus was attempting to board the ferry when he missed the ramp. They suspect the bus brakes failed and the driver could not prevent it from descending into the ocean.

Joint efforts by the Kenya Ferry Services officers, Kenya Coast Guard and local divers ensured that both the driver and the conductor were rescued from the ice-cold waters.

“I tried to stop the bus but it kept on sliding,” the driver was heard saying as soon as he was rescued.

Luckily, the tourists who were being ferried by the bus already been dropped off and only the driver and his conductor were aboard the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus has also been successfully pulled out of the waters.