Tourists flock Maasai Mara for annual Wildebeest migration

Tourists have begun trickling into the Maasai Mara Game Reserve in Narok County to witness the annual Wildebeest migration after KBC Channel One highlighted the breathtaking spectacle.

Dubbed the 8th wonder of the world the migration of the wildebeests from Serengeti in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara in Kenya is taking place at a time the tourism industry has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, about 2 million Wildebeests cross the Mara River from the Serengeti National Reserve in Tanzania to the Maasai Mara National Game Reserve in Kenya in search of greener pastures.

The annual spectacle which routinely attracts thousands of tourists has been met with less excitement this year due to COVID-19.

A few tourists have however braved the pandemic to witness the spectacle.

Same time last year this place was abuzz with activity as a tourist, both local and international flock the Mara to have a feel of the 8th wonder of the world.

The County Government says it is doing everything possible to shield the Mara from the effects of COVID-19 and help save thousands of livelihoods negatively impacted by the pandemic.

But with the spiralling COVID-19 -19 statistics, uncertainty still hangs above Kenya’s tourism industry.