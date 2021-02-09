Toyota, Rafiki Microfinance Bank enter asset finance deal

Toyota Kenya and Rafiki Microfinance Bank have agreed on an asset finance deal that will see customers purchase its Yamaha motorbikes at flexible terms.

Under the deal, Rafiki Microfinance will offer up to 80% financing, payable within 24 months for Yamaha FZ150 and FZ250 models.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rafiki Microfinance Bank Business Development General Manager Derrick Lwatati said, the bank is focusing on providing financial solutions to the growing needs by customers who want to purchase motorcycles for personal use, including finance and insurance.

On his part, Toyota Kenya Corporate General Manager Peter Wanjala said the FZ series financing was the first of many agreements that would give both commercial and leisure riders an opportunity to enjoy the Yamaha quality affordably.

“With a growing interest in motorcycles for commuting and adventure riding, the FZ series range of bikes are wonderful models to showcase the Yamaha quality, style and dynamic feel while on the road,” said Wanjala.

The FZ150 and FZ250, the latest additions to the Yamaha Kenya portfolio, are suitable urban bikes, coming in with a new styling based on the ‘Urban Fighter Concept’, and new features for a comfortable and steady city ride and occasional trips outside the city.

The addition of the new features, which include a body design that groups the front face, fuel tank and engine together to give the FZ a bigger appearance, and a front disc with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) that helps in achieving improved braking performance; the FZN delivers proven reliability for commuter and leisure rides.

Toyota Kenya will provide aftersales support for the Yamaha FZ including 2 free service appointments across all Toyota Kenya branches, dealers and approved service centres who have been trained by Yamaha Motor Corporation.