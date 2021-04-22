Toyota unveils Urban Cruiser in the Kenyan market

Toyota Kenya has launched the Urban Cruiser in the Kenyan market, the latest Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the Toyota Kenya product line-up.

Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel has the SUV is packed with the latest technology designed tor customers looking for comfort, durability and reliability.

“Toyota Kenya has always operated on the premise of giving our customers the best. And we as continue growing our small car segment offering, we continue introducing new and innovative products that offer value for money and will see more Kenyans drive brand-new vehicles,” said Mr. Reel.

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the motor distributor said it recorded a 4% share growth in the market, excluding truck and buses.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are therefore optimistic that the small car segment will continue performing well as we progress in the year.”

The Urban Cruiser has a fuel efficient and responsive engine that enhances acceleration and boats of Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) – a further advancement of the ABS, and generous interior space including a luggage space of 328 litres and a 60/40 rear split.