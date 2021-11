Kenya imported goods worth 1.3 trillion shillings between January and August 2021, against an export portfolio worth 490 billion shillings. This widened Kenya’s trade deficit to 852 billion shillings, compared to 631 billion shillings during a similar period in 2020. According to the Kenya Export report, this has been attributed to among others limited domestic purchasing power, shrinking government budgets, increased external and internal debt, and poor infrastructure.

