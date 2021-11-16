Trade deficit widens to Kshs. 852B in eight months to August

Kenya imported goods worth Kshs. 1.3 trillion between January and August 2021, against an export portfolio worth Kshs. 490 billion.

This widened trade deficit to Kshs. 852 billion, compared to Kshs. 631 billion during a similar period in 2020.

According to the Kenya Export Report, this has been attributed to among others limited domestic purchasing power, shrinking government budgets, increased external and internal debt, and poor infrastructure.

During the first eight months of the year, Kenya’s top four export products were horticulture, tea, clothing and apparel.

However, total exports rose 15.5% to Kshs. 490 billion from Kshs. 424 billion in 2020, while imports increased 27.1%.

As such, the balance of trade deficit for the period January to August 2021 deteriorated by 25.9% to 852 billion shillings in 2021.

The impact of Kenya’s move to diversify its exports, to include horticultural products, clothing, cement, soda ash, as well as easing of domestic restrictions on imports to decrease its dependence on the volatile agricultural market is yet to bear fruit.

In hindsight, Uganda continues to be Kenya’s top export destination with exports valued at Kshs. 14 billion finding their way to the neighboring country.

Salt, cement, machinery, and vehicle parts and accessories lead the pack in export products destined for Uganda.

The Netherlands was second with Kenya’s exports valued at 13 billion shillings, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo at Kshs. 10 billion and USA at Kshs. 7 billion.

Key export products include horticulture, tea, apparel and clothing, coffee, mineral ores, petroleum oil products, animal and vegetable fats, machinery and parts, iron and steel products as well as pharmaceuticals.

Kenya will be leveraging on the ongoing Dubai expo to boost exports to the United Arab Emirates.