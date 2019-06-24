Trade ministry to begin public consultations over bodaboda insurance

Trade Ministry is set to engage stakeholders in a public consultation exercise to iron out differences that have emerged following proposal by National Treasury to ensure bodaboda riders and tuk tuks secure third party insurance cover.

Trade Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo the proposal is meant to ensure safety of riders and passengers alike while helping boost insurance uptake in the country.

The government’s target is to raise insurance coverage in the country to at least 10 percent by 2030 from the current 1 percent comes as National Treasury proposes to ensure passenger carrying boda bodas and tuk-tuks have third party insurance cover for passengers and pedestrians in the 2019/20 budget.

This has been met with resistance PS Dr   Kiptoo says a public consultation exercise to seek the views of the public with regards to the new proposals will help address concerns of those disgruntled.

They were speaking during the Annual General meeting of PTA Reinsurance Company- ZEP-RE.

