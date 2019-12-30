Traders businesses, health negatively affected by blocked drainage

Traders at Aram Market in Rarieda Sub County have decried the pathetic state of the market due to the unconducive environment which is affecting their businesses.

The traders led by their Chairman Samwel Oloo said the county government has not lived to fulfil its promise of improving the infrastructure at the market, despite promises made by Governor Cornel Rasanga early this year.

Oloo stated that the traders are exposed to disease outbreaks and some have expressed fear that their buildings could collapse because the market is flooded with water.

“Our traders have nowhere to air their wares because the drainage system in the market is blocked and call to have the county government repair it has been met with empty promises.

He disclosed that the only latrine available in the market is no longer in use forcing them to go in abandoned stalls or open places exposing both the traders and buyers to health risks.

Oloo lamented that the floodlights at the market are also no-longer functional forcing the traders to close their businesses early hence affecting their profits.

“The floodlights stopped working in September 2018. We wonder if the floodlights project was just a campaign tool used by those who wanted to get into political offices, “Oloo stated.

Oloo who was flanked by his Treasurer Teresa Omondi is calling on the Governor to intervene and address their plight by repairing the drainage system among other infrastructural needs.

The chairman, on the other hand, blamed Siaya county CEC for Trade Jaoko Oburu for ignoring their plight despite collecting taxes from the traders saying the CEC has constantly given them false promises and has never made effort to visit them to address their needs.

The treasurer on her part said that the traders may soon be forced to stop paying taxes if they are not provided with crucial services such as clean water and toilets by the county government.