Traders charged with Ksh. 6 million milk powder tax evasion

Two businessmen have been charged at Milimani Law Court with tax evasion amounting to Ksh. 6 million after they were allegedly found with smuggled powder milk.

According to Kenya Revenue Authority, Dahir Amhed Hassan and Abdifitah Amhed Dahir were arrested on 16th January, 2024 at Safacom shop in Easleigh, Nairobi County with 408 bags of uncustomed HILWA milk powder each weighing 25 kgs.

The accused further jointly faced two counts of importing dairy products without valid permits and failing to pay Ksh. 734,400 import levy to the Kenya Dairy Board. They denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi and were released on a bond of Ksh. 3 million each with an alternative bail of Ksh. 1.5 million. The case will be mentioned on 31st January 2024.

Six more traders linked to the sale of smuggled powdered milk in Easleigh have also been charged. Said Ali Yusuf, Abdi Husein Ibrein, Abdinoor Rashid Mursal, Abdirazack Said Ali, Abdirasack Abdikarir, and Abdullahi Mohamed were arrested on 6th January 2024 during a raid on Halgan store in Eastleigh where 350 kgs of fresh full cream milk powder, 61 kgs of Aptamil breast milk powder and 8 kgs of Nan Optipro milk powder with a tax value of KShs about 500,000 were seized.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe and were each granted a bond of Ksh. 400,000 with an alternative bail of KShs 100,000. The case will be mentioned on 27th January 2024.

More than 50 suspects involved in illicit trade have been arrested and charged since 1st July, 2023 averting a tax loss of more than Ksh. 40 million.

KRA is working closely with other government agencies in the fight against illicit trade. Deployment of robust investigations and intelligence techniques has led to successful interceptions and deterrence of devious trade.