Traders decry poor state of Mulukoba beach

Traders of Mulukoba beach in Budalangi constituency, Busia County have faulted the county government of Busia over what they term is the inoperable poor state of Mulukoba beach which serves as a business hub for over 4,000 traders from both Kenya and Uganda.

The traders lament that Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has failed to construct shades and landing bays for the traders who sell cereals, horticulture and fish.

Livestock roaming freely, competing for the available space with traders looking to sell their wares at this makeshift market.

At the moment Lake Victoria waters have submerged their temporary shades as some are forced to work under the scorching sun.

The Mulukoba Vice Secretary says rising water levels have meant that the traders operate in difficult conditions to make a living.

Traders allege that the Busia county officers are always collecting revenue from them with nothing to show for it but poor waste management, they are now appealing to the governor to intervene and ease movement of goods.