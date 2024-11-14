Traders endorse Waiguru’s plan to put up another ultra-modern market at Kagio

Traders at Kagio town in Kirinyaga County have endorsed the planned construction of an ultra-modern market to end congestion at the fresh produce facility.

The two storey building is being put up by the County Government in collaboration with the National Government under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP).

Speaking during a public participation forum at the market, the traders said expansion of the facility was long overdue and lauded efforts by the County Government to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Mary Nyawira, a potato trader at the market, said the proposed expansion of Kagio fresh produce market as it will help end congestion and create a conducive environment for business.

She said population of traders at the old facility has grown big and the market can no longer accommodate all inside therefore forcing some to display their wares outside.

“This expansion is long overdue, the old market has served as well but it can no longer accommodate all of us. We want to laud our Governor Waiguru for her effort to ensure we have a conducive environment for business,” she said.

Other traders said the new market should among other things have adequate parking for vehicles, adequate space for movement and for display of fresh produce apart from other amenities like toilets, adequate supply of water, perimeter wall for security and electricity.

Hannah Nyambura, a fresh produce vendor expressed optimism that the ultra-modern market would help end fights for display spaces among the fresh produce traders and help bring in more customers.

“We need more space and a clean environment. Due to the congestion the amenities in the market were not adequate, there has also been drainage issues because people were utilizing every available space. For those of us who sell perishable goods, we also need reliable electricity supply for refrigeration,” she said.

Peter Wangoci expressed joy that finally their plea for the expansion of the fresh produce market has been heard saying this will help bring in more produce and buyers from other parts of the country.

“Many of our customers and those bringing in fresh produce struggle to get parking space, which in turn discourages them from visiting the market. We need designated parking spaces,” Wangoci.

County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Trade and Industrialization Calbert Njeru said the proposed market is expected to serve an additional 1000 traders.

Njeru said the public participation forum was necessary so as to buy in the support and suggestion from the traders who will be the end user.

“Our Governor Anne Waiguru has successfully lobbied or the construction of another market here and therefore that is why we are gathering opinion from the traders on how they would want the market to be designed,” he said.

He said the designs for the market includes; a social hall, more organized market stalls, better sanitation facilities and a drainage system. The plans also feature ample parking spaces to ease congestion and improve access to the market.

Governor Anne Waiguru says 11 markets are being constructed in Kirinyaga under the ESP initiative with construction work for Mukarara, Kimbimbi and Kibingoti markets having already started.

She said her administration has over the years constructed a total of 17 modern markets, the latest being Togonye in Murinduko ward and Riakiania in Mukure Ward whose construction was completed a few months ago.

Kagio town boasts of three other markets built during Governor Waiguru’s tenure among them; Kagio Cereals market, Fresh Produce market and Kagio Cloths Market.

The other markets includes; Kutus, Kerugoya, Kagumo, Kiamutugu, Wang’uru, Makutano Market, Makutano Tomato Aggregation Centre, Sagana, Kerugoya Fruits Market Sheds, Kibingoti, Githure, Karumande and Gathoge.

Waiguru noted that the modern markets are responsive to the contemporary needs of our growing towns and trading centers and they incorporate the requisite amenities such as solid waste disposal bins, parking lots, reliable water and electricity supply and efficient drainage systems.

Kiine Member of County Assembly (MCA) Geoffrey Murimi, expressed his commitment to ensuring that the expansion of the market is inclusive and reflects the needs of the traders.

“We are here today to listen to you, the traders, this market belongs to you and we want your input to ensure the development meets your needs and provides a lasting solution to the challenges you face,” Murimi told the traders.