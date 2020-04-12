Traders in Garissa County warned against hiking food prices

Garissa Deputy Governor has warned local traders against taking advantage of restrictions of movement in the fight against the Coronavirus to hike food prices.

Speaking at Garissa main prison where he delivered hand washing detergents and wash buckets donated by the Kenya Progressive Nurses Association, Garissa branch, Dagane urged traders not hoard basic foodstuffs.

A spot check in Garissa town established that prices of most of the products especially groceries have been hiked, with a kilogram of tomatoes selling at 160 shillings, up from 80 shillings, while the price of a kilo of onions has risen to 180 shillings up from 100 shillings.

The prices of other farm produce like beans and vegetables have also been doubled.

