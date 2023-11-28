Traders in Garissa on the spot for hoarding commodities 

Garissa Governor Nathif Jamah has issued a stern warning to rogue traders taking advantage of the current floods to hoard essential commodities that their licenses will be revoked.

Nathif said that his office had received several complaints from area residents that some traders are holding back essential commodities to create an artificial shortage to later inflate their prices and make a ‘kill’ because the major supply routes to region have been closed.

In the past three days, Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has temporarily closed the Garissa – Nairobi highway and Garissa – Mombasa road after several sections of the roads were swept away by the raging floods occasioned by El-Nino rains pounding several parts of the country.

The two major roads are not only the entry points to Garissa town and the rest of North Eastern region but supplies all the commodities from Nairobi, Mombasa and groceries supplies from central Kenya.

Addressing the press today at a Garissa hotel, Nathif said that said among the commodities the traders are hoarding include sugar, maize flour, milk, cooking oil among others essential items.

The Governor said that hoarding of essential commodities is criminal and will be severely punished.

Nathif called on religious leaders in Garissa town to speak out on the practice that he not only termed as ‘immoral’ but against the Islamic and other religious teachings.

His sentiments were echoed by area acting County Commissioner Solomon Chesut who directed the DCI detectives to investigate those involved with a view of prosecuting them.

On his part Abdi Gedi from the World Health Organization reiterated the importance of the IDPs to maintain high standard of hygiene and sanitation.

The prices of commodities in Garissa town and neighbouring towns of Madogo and Mororo in Tana River county have shot up in the last two days following the closure of the two main supply routes.

A spot check by KNA revealed that the prices of essential commodities have more doubled or even tripled with a kilo of sugar now retailing at Ksh 500 up from Ksh 200, 2 kg of maize flour at Ksh 600 from Ksh 240, a carton of milk at Ksh 1,000 from Ksh 450.

The prices will even skyrocket if the Garissa-Nairobi highway is not opened up to allow the commodities to come in.

Meanwhile hundreds of public servants who reside in Madogo, Tana River County and work in Garissa town and its environs today did not report for duty after KeNHA closed the Madogo – Garissa road after it was swept away by flash floods on Monday.