Traders in Gokomba market cry foul over vacation notice

Traders in Gikomba market are crying foul after being given orders to vacate and pave way for the construction of a road.

The traders, who claim to have been on the market for more than 20 years, say the area administration has been threatening to demolish the market which sits on road reserve without getting an alternative area for their business.

The traders who depend on selling second-hand clothes have been in the recent past faced huge fire losses that have worsened their situation.

They are now appealing to the President to intervene and help solve their miseries as they cannot afford to pay a Ksh 10,000 fee imposed on the new stalls which are also limited.

Meanwhile, more than 80 families were left homeless after their homes were demolished in Kayole estate in Naivasha following a dispute between the previous administrator of the land and a broker.

The disheartened residents said despite a court order stopping the demolition, they were shocked to see a bulldozer hired by the former land administrator reduce their homes to rubble.

The residents some of whom have stayed in the area for more than ten years like Mary Njoki and George Warui said all their life investments have gone into the drain.