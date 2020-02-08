Traffic disruption as Kenya mourns late former president Moi

Kenyans will experience traffic disruption as preparations for the burial of the late head of state Daniel arap Moi continue in earnest.

Giving a briefing on the expected traffic disruption, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue and City Hall Road will be closed from Saturday 8th to Monday 10th February to accord Kenyans the opportunity to view and pay last respects to the Former Head of State whose body is Lying-in-State at Parliament.

Uhuru Highway, Likoni, Bunyala, Aerodrome, Valley road and University Way will be closed from 6am on Tuesday when an inter denominational funeral service for the late former head of state will take place at Nyayo Stadium.

Mutyambai says the Nairobi -Eldoret-Malaba highway will be closed to heavy commercial vehicles and trailers from Tuesday 11th Feb at 1200hrs to February 12th 1900 hrs.

The body of the late retired president Daniel Moi left Lee Funeral Home Saturday morning and arrived at parliament buildings at 7.45am.

A military truck ferried the casket which was draped with the Kenyan flag from the Lee Funeral Home.

The funeral procession snaked through Valley Road to Kenyatta Avenue and on to Parliament Road after which a military parade was mounted in his honor.

The late former president will be laid to rest at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru county on Wednesday, 12th February 2020.