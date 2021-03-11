Tragedy as woman succumbs to bee stings in Tharaka Nithi

Residents of Makuri village in Tharaka Nithi County are grieving the death of a woman following a bee attack.

Two other members of her family,her husband and her son,sustained serious injuries after the swarm of bees stormed the family home.

According to eye witnesses, the deceased was busy with her daily chores on Wednesday evening, when the swarm of bees from a neighbor’s beehive descended on her as well as her husband and son who had both responded to her efforts to save her.

Her husband and the son were treated for their injuries at a nearby dispensary.

The husband to the deceased, Kaburu Mwirichia, said that he was alerted by screams from her late wife. On arrival, Mwirichia says that the swarm of bees that was attacking his wife were too hostile that they inflicted serious injuries to him during attempts to rescue her.

One of the villagers John Njeru said that the woman was on her way from the farm when the bees attacked her and efforts by her family members and neighbors to ward off the insects bore no fruit due to the large size of the swarm.

“Attempts to save her were futile as the bees became too hostile to anyone approaching them forcing everyone to run for their lives. It was very sad to watch her wailing in pain helplessly,” Njeru lamented.

He called on the Tharaka Nithi County Government to sensitize farmers who have invested in bee keeping over the importance of minding the safety of their neighbours.