Tragedy strikes as mother and her three children perish in Kabete house...

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Kabocha village, Kabete, Kiambu County, where a mother and her three children lost their lives in a devastating house fire.

The fatal blaze, erupting in the early hours of Saturday morning, engulfed their residence, leaving Peris Njeri Njoroge (40) and her children—Susan Njeri (22), Mark Njuguna (16), and Edward Mbugua (10)—trapped in their sleep.

Despite the efforts of firefighters who arrived promptly at the scene, the fire had already spread uncontrollably, reducing the house to ashes. Villagers, joining forces to combat the blaze, were unable to salvage anything from the rapidly deteriorating situation.

The remains of the victims were taken to Thogoto mortuary.

Kabete OCPD Anthony Mbogo, confirming the incident via a phone call, assured the public that the police have launched a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic fire.