Train teachers to detect health emergencies in students, says Cardiologist

Renowned cardiologist Dr Betty Gikonyo has said there is dire need in the country to sensitise teachers on how to detect health emergencies in their pupils and students to help reduce the frequent high incidence of sudden deaths in schools.

Dr Gikonyo said numerous cases of school children dying in school due to undetected health problems can be reduced if teachers are trained on early detection.

Said Dr Gikonyo, “Some sudden deaths can be prevented if teachers are trained on what symptoms to look out for in suspected cases like of heart diseases.”

She was speaking after launching a health workshop for teachers drawn from across the country, held at The Karen Hospital.

The annual teachers’ workshop tailored to sensitise the tutors on how to detect heart and other health problems among learners.

Dr Gikonyo noted teachers are the first responders when pupils get into health problems and therefore need to be well equipped in detecting and doing initial intervention, not just in detection of heart related issues but also other health emergencies.

The teachers’ workshop is organised under the Karen Hospital’s Heart to Heart Foundation.

Teachers attending the workshop said the sensitisation workshop had equipped them with basics in detection of health problems and what-to-do- skills.