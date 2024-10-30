Trans Mara: Security beefed up after two warring communities clash

Security has been beefed at Angata Barikoi area in Trans-Mara South Sub-County following on and off clashes between two warring communities.

Speaking when he toured the area, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr. Abdi Hassan said four people were killed, tens injured and several acreage of maize plantation destroyed in the clashes.

He warned those who carry dangerous weapons like spears, arrows and bows with an aim of killing that they would not be spared in the ongoing operations.

The RC who was accompanied by the Rift Valley security team and County security team warned that no stone will be left unturned until peace is restored in the area.