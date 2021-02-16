Trans Nzoia Assembly becomes sixth county to pass BBI Bill

Trans Nzoia County Assembly has passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

18 more assemblies must pass the Bill for it to go to Parliament and then referendum.

The other counties that have passed the bill include West Pokot, Busia, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya.

In Busia, the Bill was tabled on the floor of the Assembly by the chairman County Assembly Legal and Human Rights Committee on the public participation and constitution Amendment Bill, David Kokonya.

The MCAs who gave a nod to the document said it will bring more resources to the lower levels of governance.

They added that Ward Development fund will be entrenched into the constitution and the governor will be in a position to appoint some of the MCAs as County Executive Committee Members.

The female MCAs who made their contributions expressed confidence that the Bill will solve the issue of gender parity adding that political parties will be mandated to ensure that the gender threshold is achieved.

Busia County Assembly Leader of Majority Kassaman Ekesa said the youth internship programme will empower the youth economically.

Speaking to the press after the passing of the bill, Busia County Assembly Speaker Bernard Wamalwa urged the MCAs to sensitise residents within their areas of jurisdiction to support the BBI during the referendum.

Busia is the fourth county to approve the BBI document after Siaya, Homabay and Kisumu.

For the past one week, the Bill has been subjected to public participation in all the seven Sub Counties within the County.

The West Pokot County Assembly on the other hand unanimously passed the bill becoming the first county in Rift Valley which is Deputy President’s William Ruto political stronghold to approve the document.

In a debate that took two hours, all the MCA’s adopted the bill saying it would bring good fortunes following the proposed 35pc revenue allocation increment to counties and additional constituencies in West Pokot county.