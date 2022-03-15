Trans Nzoia Governor Khaemba, Ruiru MP Kinga’ra officially join UDA

Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Kinga’ra and Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba have officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the newly appointed UDA Presidential flagbearer Deputy President William Ruto at the National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani Stadium.

The move by the two legislators comes a day after more than 40 MCAs from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties led by Embu County Senator have decamped from Jubilee to join UDA.

“Welcome to the side of the people and the growth of the economy from the bottom going up. Thank you for choosing the side of ordinary Kenyans,” said DP Ruto.

More than 40 MCAs from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties have today decamped from Jubilee to join UDA. Welcome to the side of the people and the growth of the economy from the bottom going up. pic.twitter.com/xXIUwY9o2M — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 14, 2022

At the same time, the Deputy President also welcomed Embu Senator Peter Njeru Ndwiga to Kenya Kwanza

Last week, 30 elected MCAs from Kiambu County led by County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu quit the ruling Jubilee Party and also joined UDA.

After their welcoming, Ruto stated that they expressed their belief in a need for a new paradigm shift to build Kenya’s economy from the bottom.

“The Kenya Kwanza team is growing bigger each day. 30 elected MCAs from Kiambu County led by County Assembly Speaker Hon Stephen Ndichu have quit Jubilee and joined UDA. They believe that there should be a new paradigm shift to build our economy from the bottom. Karibuni Hustler Nation,” he posted on his Facebook page.