A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate in Trans Nzoia County failed to turn up for examination as Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang warned cartels against circulating fake exams.

According to St. Joseph’s Boys High School Principal Mr Godfrey Owori, the candidate identified as Gullet Abdi did not show up for the KCSE, which officially kicked off Monday morning, due to what he described as dispute between the parents.

“The student was staying at his father’s place until late last year when the mother came and took him away,” disclosed Owori who did not know where the candidate was.

A source close to the family confirmed to the media that the boy’s parents had separated over an undisclosed family dispute.

“We had expected the candidate would resurface and sit for the examination. Our efforts to trace the boy have been futile,” the Principal told the media.

Speaking at the school, Ojwang condemned the unfortunate incident and appealed to parents and guardians against disrupting academic pursuits of their children.

“We urge parents and guardians against involving children in family issues that negatively affect their studies,” said Ojwang.

He instructed education officers in all the five sub counties to establish candidates that might miss to sit for the national examination.

“All students who registered for the KCSE must sit for exams,” stated Ojwang who directed local administrators to ensure any affected students have been traced and found.

The CC was at the school where he witnessed the official kick off for the 2021 KCSE in the county.

The total number of candidates expected to sit for the exam in Trans Nzoia County is 24, 365 out of which 13,091 are girls and 11,274 boys.