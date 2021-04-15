Leaders call on Govt to roll out mobile Covid-19 vaccination

Leaders in Trans Nzoia County have called on the government to roll out mobile Covid-19 vaccination to cushion residents from vulnerable families and the elderly.

The leaders said the move will be an effective contribution to combating the pandemic and the associated health and economic crisis.

They also decried poor absorption of the vaccination due to failure by residents to travel long distances to get the Jab.

The leaders also said mobile vaccination will also reduce congestion and contact of people at main hospitals that is being witnessed.

Led by Trans Nzoia County Women Representative Janet Nangabo, the leaders also protested poor state of health sector in the County with many patients forced to look for services in Eldoret.

Speaking at Birunda area, Nangabo accompanied by MCAs Rodgers Barasa and Lawrence Mogosu said the government should reach to grassroot area to give the jab to the elderly and vulnerable families.

The leaders said Covid-19 spread surge has hit the County through community transmission.

This comes as the region mourns Kitale based paediatrician Dr Athur Usagi who died while receiving treatment at St. Lukes Hospital in Eldoret.

The celebrated doctor served the vast North rift region and was a pillar in enhancing health care.

He was mourned by North rift leaders including Women Rep Janet Nangobon and MPs Joshua Kutuny and Chris Wamalwa.